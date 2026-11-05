Agios Pharmaceuticals: Q3 Earnings Snapshot

CAMBRIDGE, Mass. (AP) — CAMBRIDGE, Mass. (AP) — Agios Pharmaceuticals Inc. (AGIO) on Thursday reported a loss of $65 million in its third quarter.

The Cambridge, Massachusetts-based company said it had a loss of $1.09 per share.

The results beat Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of five analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for a loss of $1.32 per share.

The biopharmaceutical company posted revenue of $55.4 million in the period, also beating Street forecasts. Three analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $44.2 million.

Agios Pharmaceuticals shares have increased 15% since the beginning of the year. The stock has fallen 22% in the last 12 months.

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on AGIO at https://www.zacks.com/ap/AGIO