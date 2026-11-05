Molson Coors: Q3 Earnings Snapshot

GOLDEN, Colo. (AP) — GOLDEN, Colo. (AP) — Molson Coors Brewing Co. (TAP) on Thursday reported third-quarter net income of $271.5 million.

The Golden, Colorado-based company said it had net income of $1.45 per share. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, were $1.46 per share.

The results fell short of Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of six analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $1.47 per share.

The beer maker posted revenue of $3.4 billion in the period. Its adjusted revenue was $2.93 billion, which also did not meet Street forecasts. Four analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $2.94 billion.

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on TAP at https://www.zacks.com/ap/TAP