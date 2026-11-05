Paramount Resources: Q3 Earnings Snapshot

CALGARY, Alberta (AP) — CALGARY, Alberta (AP) — Paramount Resources Ltd. (PRMRF) on Thursday reported a loss of $276.7 million in its third quarter.

The Calgary, Alberta-based company said it had a loss of $1.89 per share. Earnings, adjusted for asset impairment costs, were 9 cents per share.

The oil and natural gas company posted revenue of $229.8 million in the period. Its adjusted revenue was $198.5 million.

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on PRMRF at https://www.zacks.com/ap/PRMRF