Security officer attacked and killed near Sri Lankan Embassy in Jordan's capital

CAIRO (AP) — An assailant attacked and killed a security officer near the Sri Lankan Embassy in Jordan’s capital on Thursday, authorities said.

Jordan’s Public Security Directorate said that a member of its forces was assaulted by a sharp object and died, and that an investigation was launched into the attack in Amman. It didn't provide further details.

The Sri Lankan Embassy confirmed the attack took place in its vicinity, but didn't elaborate.

The attack comes weeks after gunmen opened fire during a funeral at a church in southern Jordan, killing nine people and wounding dozens more.

Jordan's state-run Al-Mamlaka TV reported that the assailant, who has been arrested, attempted to seize the weapon of the security officer who was killed. A second security officer intervened to stop him, and both the assailant and the second security officer sustained injuries, Al-Mamlaka said.