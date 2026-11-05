Regis: Fiscal Q1 Earnings Snapshot

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — Regis Corp. (RGS) on Thursday reported net income of $524,000 in its fiscal first quarter.

On a per-share basis, the Minneapolis-based company said it had net income of 18 cents. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs, came to 48 cents per share.

The owner of hair salon chains Supercuts and MasterCuts posted revenue of $54.3 million in the period.

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on RGS at https://www.zacks.com/ap/RGS