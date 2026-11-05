United Parks & Resorts: Q3 Earnings Snapshot

ORLANDO, Fla. (AP) — ORLANDO, Fla. (AP) — United Parks & Resorts Inc. (PRKS) on Thursday reported third-quarter net income of $80 million.

On a per-share basis, the Orlando, Florida-based company said it had net income of $1.74.

The results did not meet Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of three analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $1.87 per share.

The theme park operator posted revenue of $506.5 million in the period, also falling short of Street forecasts. Three analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $512.1 million.

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on PRKS at https://www.zacks.com/ap/PRKS