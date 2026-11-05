Bournemouth visits Sparta Prague seeking fourth straight Europa League win

PRAGUE (AP) — Bournemouth travels to Sparta Prague in the Europa League with the aim to stay perfect after four rounds on Thursday.

The English side has been cruising in its maiden European campaign with three wins over AC Milan, Sturm Graz and Real Sociedad.

Bournemouth has also surged to eighth in the Premier League after another three straight wins.

“We need to be very reasonable, we know that it’s a long way and I especially know it,” winger Amine Adli said ahead of the match in Prague. “It’s a long way to the final.”

Adli reached the 2024 Europa League final with Leverkusen.

The Bundesliga team also has a 100% record and hosts point-less Marseille.

Milan plays another undefeated club, Ferencváros, at San Siro, and another Italian giant, Juventus, is at Alkmaar.

Struggling Crystal Palace welcomes Hoffenheim in London and Celtic, which has yet to earn a single point, hosts Besiktas in Glasgow.

In the third-tier Conference League, Brighton faces Getafe away, and Monaco, up against Danish side Nordsjælland, has been boosted by signing U.S. striker Folarin Balogun.

See AP’s full soccer coverage here