Deep Fission: Q3 Earnings Snapshot

BERKELEY, Calif. (AP) — BERKELEY, Calif. (AP) — Deep Fission Inc. (FISN) on Wednesday reported a loss of $20.9 million in its third quarter.

On a per-share basis, the Berkeley, California-based company said it had a loss of 36 cents.

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on FISN at https://www.zacks.com/ap/FISN