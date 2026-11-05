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Deep Fission: Q3 Earnings Snapshot
By STATS Perform dba Automated Insights,3 days ago
BERKELEY, Calif. (AP) — BERKELEY, Calif. (AP) — Deep Fission Inc. (FISN) on Wednesday reported a loss of $20.9 million in its third quarter.
On a per-share basis, the Berkeley, California-based company said it had a loss of 36 cents.
This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on FISN at https://www.zacks.com/ap/FISN