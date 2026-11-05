Chippewa Falls, Stanley-Boyd, McDonell set for state volleyball tournament

GREEN BAY — For the second time in five years, three area teams will make the trek to the Resch Center for the WIAA state girls volleyball tournament.

Chippewa Falls, Stanley-Boyd and Chippewa Falls McDonell all punched state tickets with sectional final wins Saturday.

The Cardinals and Macks return to Green Bay for the first time since 2022. They were joined by fellow Chippewa County team Bloomer, who lost in the Division 2 semifinals.

The Orioles return for the first time since 2006.

Chippewa Falls lost in the 2022 Division 1 state quarterfinals. It was the Cardinals’ first trip to the state tournament. They defeated Big Rivers Conference rivals Hudson and River Falls to reach state then.

This year’s Cardinals conquered a similar sectional title path, first dispatching River Falls in four sets in River Falls last Thursday. Coming home for a Saturday sectional final, the Cardinals fought back from down 2-1 to defeat Hudson in five sets.

“There’s still kind of a buzz around here, which is really cool,” Cardinals coach Luke Heidtke-Starks said. “It’s pretty remarkable. If you want to make it to the state tournament in our section, you’re going to have to go through River Falls, and you’ll have to go through Hudson. Being able to do that back-to-back, it was pretty sweet.”

The Cardinals had a bevy of contributors this season.

Upperclassmen MaKenna Wood and Emma Hoepner have headed the Cardinals frontcourt for years, while underclassmen Jade Raedel, Camryn Wedemeyer and Avrie Knorn are getting used to starring themselves.

Senior setter Barrett Boisvert has led the Cardinals offense, and assisted a strong defense led by sophomore libero Ilah Sinz.

Seeded sixth, the Cardinals will take on No. 3 Bay Port at 5 p.m. Thursday. The Pirates (24-8) also qualified for the state tournament for the second time.

“Bay Port’s really good, which is not surprising once you get to the state tournament,” Heidtke-Starks said.

It will be Chippewa Falls’ toughest test this year, and they are more than ready for the opportunity.

“We’re focused on us,” Heidtke-Starks said. “The big thing is we’re enjoying this experience and enjoying everything it’ll have to offer. I’m excited to get back over there. We’re just prepping ourselves to go over there and compete the best we can.

“I’m excited for the week, and excited to spend more time with this team. They’re a special group of kids, so I’m happy to have another week with them.”

The Orioles return to the state tournament for the third time overall, and 20 years after claiming the 2006 Division 3 title.

Stanley-Boyd hasn’t dropped a set in four Division 3 playoff games, which included sweeps of one seeds Saint Croix Falls and Fall Creek. The latter came Saturday, as the Orioles dominated their Western Cloverbelt Conference rival.

“My emotions kind of hit me when we won on match point,” Orioles coach Karley Wiensch said. “After that, I’m like, ‘Okay, it’s game time. This is where we want to be.’ But, our end goal is to get that gold trophy.”

Kelly and Amanda Lew lead a powerful Orioles offense. The all-state honorable mention sisters have combined for 856 kills this fall. They are backed by a strong Orioles offensive and defensive group, and are assisted by up-and-coming sophomore setter Megan Pilgrim.

The top-seeded Orioles will take on No. 4 River Valley at 8 a.m. on Friday. The Blackhawks reached state for the fourth time overall and first time since 2005. They finished runner-up in three previous Division 2 appearances.

“We watched some film yesterday on them,” Wiensch said Tuesday. “They’re taller, they’re aggressive, they’re scrappy. I think they’re kind of like us, so I think it’s going to be a good head-to-head match.”

The early wake up call or their top-seed billing won’t intimidate the Orioles.

“The girls are excited,” Wiensch said. “They’re like, ‘We play at eight, but we’re gonna be coming in dancing.

“They know their job. They know what to focus on. They’re playing as a team, and when they play as a team, they’re pretty focused, and then they just have this calm kind of sense.”

McDonell took home the Division 4 state championship in 2022, its second title in a row. The Macks return to Green Bay for the sixth time in their history, hoping to bring back their fourth state title.

Like the Orioles, the Macks haven’t lost a set in the postseason. They defeated two one seeds in Webster and Edgar in sectional play.

“It was pretty surreal,” Macks coach Kat Hanson said. “Edgar’s a really good team. I feel bad that we had to play in a high school gym rather than at the Resch Center.”

Despite the 3-0 scoreline, Hanson said Edgar pressured McDonell throughout Saturday’s sectional final. But, with some timely scoring runs, including a 9-0 affair in set three, the Macks persevered.

“We responded and we battled through all of the different parts of the match,” Hanson said.

McDonell’s response, like Stanley-Boyd’s, also usually comes from its all-state sisters, as senior twins Anne and Erin Siegenthaler have been the patented 1-2 Macks duo for a while.

The Macks also can pummel opponents with the likes of Taylan Hanson, Payton Hepfler, Rylie Christianson and Sophia Sikora, and defend well with senior libero Kherington Mosack.

The Macks were awarded the No. 1 seed in Division 4 and will take on fourth-seeded Sheboygan Christian at 11:30 a.m. on Thursday. The Eagles (23-12) make their second state appearance after first appearing in Division 5 in 2024.

“They’re pretty offensive,” Hanson said. “They have some big offense that we’re going to have to slow down.”

Hanson said the best thing her team can do is continue doing what they do best.

“They have been so intentional about our discipline,” Hanson said. “We started playing a whole new level of ball in the playoffs and we’re going to continue doing those things and being disciplined and playing for each other.”