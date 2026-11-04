Vishay: Q3 Earnings Snapshot

MALVERN, Pa. (AP) — MALVERN, Pa. (AP) — Vishay Intertechnology Inc. (VSH) on Wednesday reported third-quarter net income of $59 million.

On a per-share basis, the Malvern, Pennsylvania-based company said it had profit of 37 cents.

The results surpassed Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of five analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 29 cents per share.

The chipmaker posted revenue of $978.9 million in the period, also surpassing Street forecasts. Four analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $971.9 million.

For the current quarter ending in December, Vishay said it expects revenue in the range of $975 million to $1 billion.

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on VSH at https://www.zacks.com/ap/VSH