undefined
Posts
undefined
Followers
User since undefined NaN
Lifecore Biomedical: Q3 Earnings Snapshot
By STATS Perform dba Automated Insights,3 days ago
CHASKA, Minn. (AP) — CHASKA, Minn. (AP) — Lifecore Biomedical, Inc. (LFCR) on Wednesday reported a loss of $40.1 million in its third quarter.
On a per-share basis, the Chaska, Minnesota-based company said it had a loss of $1.08.
The agricultural and food packaging products company posted revenue of $25.3 million in the period.
This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on LFCR at https://www.zacks.com/ap/LFCR