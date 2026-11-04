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AC Immune: Q3 Earnings Snapshot
By STATS Perform dba Automated Insights,3 days ago
LAUSANNE, Switzerland (AP) — LAUSANNE, Switzerland (AP) — AC Immune SA (ACIU) on Wednesday reported a loss of $10.8 million in its third quarter.
The Lausanne, Switzerland-based company said it had a loss of 16 cents per share.
The biopharmaceutical company posted revenue of $4 million in the period.
The company's shares closed at $2.09. A year ago, they were trading at $3.18.
This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on ACIU at https://www.zacks.com/ap/ACIU