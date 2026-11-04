AC Immune: Q3 Earnings Snapshot

LAUSANNE, Switzerland (AP) — LAUSANNE, Switzerland (AP) — AC Immune SA (ACIU) on Wednesday reported a loss of $10.8 million in its third quarter.

The Lausanne, Switzerland-based company said it had a loss of 16 cents per share.

The biopharmaceutical company posted revenue of $4 million in the period.

The company's shares closed at $2.09. A year ago, they were trading at $3.18.

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on ACIU at https://www.zacks.com/ap/ACIU