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CS Disco: Q3 Earnings Snapshot
By STATS Perform dba Automated Insights,3 days ago
AUSTIN, Texas (AP) — AUSTIN, Texas (AP) — CS Disco Inc. (LAW) on Wednesday reported a loss of $5 million in its third quarter.
The Austin, Texas-based company said it had a loss of 8 cents per share. Losses, adjusted for stock option expense, came to 1 cent per share.
The legal technology company posted revenue of $45.3 million in the period.
For the current quarter ending in December, CS Disco said it expects revenue in the range of $45.8 million to $47.8 million.
The company expects full-year revenue in the range of $176.1 million to $178.1 million.
This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on LAW at https://www.zacks.com/ap/LAW