UniQure: Q3 Earnings Snapshot

AMSTERDAM (AP) — AMSTERDAM (AP) — UniQure NV (QURE) on Wednesday reported a loss of $61.2 million in its third quarter.

The Amsterdam-based company said it had a loss of 88 cents per share.

The results fell short of Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of four analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for a loss of 84 cents per share.

The human gene therapy company posted revenue of $5.2 million in the period.

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on QURE at https://www.zacks.com/ap/QURE