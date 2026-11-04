Charles River: Q3 Earnings Snapshot

WILMINGTON, Mass. (AP) — WILMINGTON, Mass. (AP) — Charles River Laboratories International Inc. (CRL) on Wednesday reported third-quarter net income of $333.1 million.

The Wilmington, Massachusetts-based company said it had profit of $6.86 per share. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring gains, were $3.09 per share.

The results exceeded Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of seven analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $2.98 per share.

The medical research equipment and services provider posted revenue of $982.7 million in the period, also exceeding Street forecasts. Five analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $956.8 million.

Charles River expects full-year earnings in the range of $11.35 to $11.55 per share.

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on CRL at https://www.zacks.com/ap/CRL