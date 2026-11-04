OPENLANE: Q3 Earnings Snapshot

CARMEL, Ind. (AP) — CARMEL, Ind. (AP) — OPENLANE, Inc. (OPLN) on Wednesday reported third-quarter profit of $44.7 million.

On a per-share basis, the Carmel, Indiana-based company said it had profit of 36 cents. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs, came to 43 cents per share.

The results surpassed Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of four analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 39 cents per share.

The used and salvaged vehicle auctioneer posted revenue of $561.2 million in the period, which also topped Street forecasts. Three analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $558.6 million.

OPENLANE expects full-year earnings in the range of $1.45 to $1.52 per share.

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on OPLN at https://www.zacks.com/ap/OPLN