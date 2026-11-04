Performance Food: Fiscal Q1 Earnings Snapshot

RICHMOND, Va. (AP) — RICHMOND, Va. (AP) — Performance Food Group Co. (PFGC) on Wednesday reported profit of $129.5 million in its fiscal first quarter.

The Richmond, Virginia-based company said it had net income of 82 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, came to $1.32 per share.

The food distributor posted revenue of $18.02 billion in the period.

For the current quarter ending in December, Performance Food said it expects revenue in the range of $17 billion to $17.2 billion.

The company expects full-year revenue in the range of $72.5 billion to $73 billion.

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on PFGC at https://www.zacks.com/ap/PFGC