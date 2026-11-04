Colliers International: Q3 Earnings Snapshot

TORONTO (AP) — TORONTO (AP) — Colliers International Group Inc. (CIGI) on Wednesday reported third-quarter profit of $7 million.

The Toronto-based company said it had profit of 14 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for amortization costs and costs related to mergers and acquisitions, were $1.97 per share.

The results surpassed Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of four analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $1.94 per share.

The commercial real estate services provider posted revenue of $1.64 billion in the period, which fell short of Street forecasts. Four analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $1.68 billion.

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on CIGI at https://www.zacks.com/ap/CIGI