Trimble: Q3 Earnings Snapshot

WESTMINSTER, Colo. (AP) — WESTMINSTER, Colo. (AP) — Trimble Navigation Ltd. (TRMB) on Wednesday reported third-quarter profit of $59.1 million.

On a per-share basis, the Westminster, Colorado-based company said it had profit of 25 cents. Earnings, adjusted for amortization costs and restructuring costs, came to 86 cents per share.

The results met Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of four analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was also for earnings of 86 cents per share.

The GPS manufacturer posted revenue of $966.8 million in the period, exceeding Street forecasts. Five analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $965.9 million.

For the current quarter ending in December, Trimble expects its per-share earnings to range from $1.13 to $1.19.

The company said it expects revenue in the range of $1.03 billion to $1.06 billion for the fiscal fourth quarter.

Trimble expects full-year earnings in the range of $3.63 to $3.69 per share, with revenue ranging from $3.91 billion to $3.94 billion.

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on TRMB at https://www.zacks.com/ap/TRMB