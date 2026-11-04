Cushman & Wakefield: Q3 Earnings Snapshot

LONDON (AP) — LONDON (AP) — Cushman & Wakefield (CWK) on Wednesday reported third-quarter net income of $52.1 million.

The London-based company said it had profit of 22 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs and costs related to mergers and acquisitions, came to 37 cents per share.

The results topped Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of four analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 36 cents per share.

The company posted revenue of $2.81 billion in the period, also beating Street forecasts. Four analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $2.76 billion.

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on CWK at https://www.zacks.com/ap/CWK