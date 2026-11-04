Brink's: Q3 Earnings Snapshot

RICHMOND, Va. (AP) — RICHMOND, Va. (AP) — Brink's Co. (BCO) on Wednesday reported third-quarter profit of $14.5 million.

On a per-share basis, the Richmond, Virginia-based company said it had net income of 35 cents. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs and to account for discontinued operations, were $2.46 per share.

The armored car company posted revenue of $1.37 billion in the period.

For the current quarter ending in December, Brink's expects its per-share earnings to range from $2.45 to $2.80.

The company said it expects revenue in the range of $1.37 billion to $1.42 billion for the fiscal fourth quarter.

Brink's shares have declined 7.5% since the beginning of the year. The stock has dropped slightly more than 2% in the last 12 months.

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on BCO at https://www.zacks.com/ap/BCO