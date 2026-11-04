Wayfair: Q3 Earnings Snapshot

BOSTON (AP) — BOSTON (AP) — Wayfair Inc. (W) on Wednesday reported third-quarter net income of $62 million.

On a per-share basis, the Boston-based company said it had net income of 45 cents. Earnings, adjusted for stock option expense and non-recurring costs, were 93 cents per share.

The results surpassed Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of nine analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 83 cents per share.

The online home goods retailer posted revenue of $3.42 billion in the period, which also beat Street forecasts. Ten analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $3.37 billion.

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on W at https://www.zacks.com/ap/W