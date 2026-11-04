Marriott Vacations Worldwide: Q3 Earnings Snapshot

ORLANDO, Fla. (AP) — ORLANDO, Fla. (AP) — Marriott Vacations Worldwide Corp. (VAC) on Wednesday reported third-quarter net income of $82 million.

On a per-share basis, the Orlando, Florida-based company said it had net income of $2.24. Earnings, adjusted for restructuring costs and non-recurring costs, came to $2.64 per share.

The results exceeded Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of four analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $2.56 per share.

The timeshare company posted revenue of $1.37 billion in the period, falling short of Street forecasts. Five analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $1.41 billion.

Marriott Vacations Worldwide expects full-year earnings in the range of $8.65 to $9.15 per share.

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on VAC at https://www.zacks.com/ap/VAC