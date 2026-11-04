BioCryst: Q3 Earnings Snapshot

DURHAM, N.C. (AP) — DURHAM, N.C. (AP) — BioCryst Pharmaceuticals Inc. (BCRX) on Wednesday reported third-quarter earnings of $37.9 million.

On a per-share basis, the Durham, North Carolina-based company said it had net income of 14 cents.

The results exceeded Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of four analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 10 cents per share.

The drugmaker posted revenue of $180.3 million in the period, also topping Street forecasts. Three analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $166.4 million.

BioCryst expects full-year revenue in the range of $715 million to $730 million.

BioCryst shares have increased almost 10% since the beginning of the year. The stock has climbed 25% in the last 12 months.

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on BCRX at https://www.zacks.com/ap/BCRX