Emerson Electric: Fiscal Q4 Earnings Snapshot

ST. LOUIS (AP) — ST. LOUIS (AP) — Emerson Electric Co. (EMR) on Wednesday reported fiscal fourth-quarter profit of $744 million.

The St. Louis-based company said it had profit of $1.33 per share. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, came to $1.86 per share.

The results exceeded Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of seven analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $1.85 per share.

The maker of process controls systems, valves and analytical instruments posted revenue of $5.2 billion in the period, also exceeding Street forecasts. Five analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $5.12 billion.

For the current quarter ending in December, Emerson Electric expects its per-share earnings to range from $1.58 to $1.62.

The company expects full-year earnings to be $7.25 per share.

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on EMR at https://www.zacks.com/ap/EMR