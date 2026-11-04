Seres Therapeutics: Q3 Earnings Snapshot

CAMBRIDGE, Mass. (AP) — CAMBRIDGE, Mass. (AP) — Seres Therapeutics Inc. (MCRB) on Wednesday reported a loss of $16.3 million in its third quarter.

The Cambridge, Massachusetts-based company said it had a loss of $1.63 per share. Losses, adjusted for asset impairment costs, came to $1.06 per share.

The drug developer posted revenue of $593,000 in the period.

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