SelectQuote: Fiscal Q1 Earnings Snapshot

OVERLAND PARK, Kan. (AP) — OVERLAND PARK, Kan. (AP) — SelectQuote, Inc. (SLQT) on Wednesday reported a loss of $20.3 million in its fiscal first quarter.

The Overland Park, Kansas-based company said it had a loss of 21 cents per share.

The company posted revenue of $280 million in the period.

SelectQuote expects full-year revenue in the range of $1.35 billion to $1.45 billion.

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on SLQT at https://www.zacks.com/ap/SLQT