Q32 Bio: Q3 Earnings Snapshot

WALTHAM, Mass. (AP) — WALTHAM, Mass. (AP) — Q32 Bio Inc. (QTTB) on Wednesday reported a loss of $8.9 million in its third quarter.

On a per-share basis, the Waltham, Massachusetts-based company said it had a loss of 26 cents.

The results topped Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of three analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for a loss of 36 cents per share.

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on QTTB at https://www.zacks.com/ap/QTTB