Scotts: Fiscal Q4 Earnings Snapshot

MARYSVILLE, Ohio (AP) — MARYSVILLE, Ohio (AP) — Scotts Miracle-Gro Co. (SMG) on Wednesday reported a loss of $121.9 million in its fiscal fourth quarter.

On a per-share basis, the Marysville, Ohio-based company said it had a loss of $2.10. Losses, adjusted to account for discontinued operations and non-recurring gains, were $2.16 per share.

The results topped Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of five analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for a loss of $2.22 per share.

The lawn and garden products company posted revenue of $302.9 million in the period, missing Street forecasts. Five analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $307.9 million.

For the year, the company reported profit of $103.9 million, or $1.76 per share. Revenue was reported as $3.29 billion.

Scotts expects full-year earnings in the range of $4.70 to $4.90 per share.

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on SMG at https://www.zacks.com/ap/SMG