New York Times: Q3 Earnings Snapshot

NEW YORK (AP) — NEW YORK (AP) — The New York Times Co. (NYT) on Wednesday reported third-quarter profit of $97.4 million.

The New York-based company said it had profit of 60 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, came to 68 cents per share.

The results beat Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of four analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 65 cents per share.

The newspaper publisher posted revenue of $768.5 million in the period, also exceeding Street forecasts. Four analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $763.5 million.

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