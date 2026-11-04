Kraft Heinz: Q3 Earnings Snapshot

PITTSBURGH (AP) — PITTSBURGH (AP) — The Kraft Heinz Company (KHC) on Wednesday reported third-quarter net income of $544 million.

The Pittsburgh-based company said it had net income of 46 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs, were 53 cents per share.

The results topped Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of eight analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 43 cents per share.

The processed food company with dual headquarters in Pittsburgh and Chicago posted revenue of $6.12 billion in the period, also exceeding Street forecasts. Six analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $6.06 billion.

Kraft Heinz expects full-year earnings in the range of $2.07 to $2.13 per share.

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on KHC at https://www.zacks.com/ap/KHC