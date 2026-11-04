Dine Brands: Q3 Earnings Snapshot

PASADENA, Calif. (AP) — PASADENA, Calif. (AP) — Dine Brands Global Inc. (DIN) on Wednesday reported earnings of $4.6 million in its third quarter.

The Pasadena, California-based company said it had net income of 37 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, came to 82 cents per share.

The parent company of Applebee's and IHOP restaurants posted revenue of $248.9 million in the period.

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on DIN at https://www.zacks.com/ap/DIN