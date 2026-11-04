Ocugen: Q3 Earnings Snapshot

MALVERN, Pa. (AP) — MALVERN, Pa. (AP) — Ocugen, Inc. (OCGN) on Wednesday reported a loss of $3.6 million in its third quarter.

On a per-share basis, the Malvern, Pennsylvania-based company said it had a loss of 1 cent. Losses, adjusted for non-recurring gains, were 6 cents per share.

The results met Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of three analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was also for a loss of 6 cents per share.

The biotech knee implant developer posted revenue of $2 million in the period.

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on OCGN at https://www.zacks.com/ap/OCGN