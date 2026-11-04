Datadog: Q3 Earnings Snapshot

NEW YORK (AP) — NEW YORK (AP) — Datadog Inc. (DDOG) on Wednesday reported third-quarter earnings of $118.3 million.

On a per-share basis, the New York-based company said it had profit of 32 cents. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, came to 81 cents per share.

The results topped Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of 11 analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 64 cents per share.

The data analytics and cloud monitoring company posted revenue of $1.2 billion in the period, also topping Street forecasts. Ten analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $1.14 billion.

For the current quarter ending in December, Datadog expects its per-share earnings to range from 69 cents to 71 cents.

The company said it expects revenue in the range of $1.19 billion to $1.2 billion for the fiscal fourth quarter.

Datadog expects full-year earnings in the range of $2.73 to $2.75 per share, with revenue ranging from $4.51 billion to $4.53 billion.

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on DDOG at https://www.zacks.com/ap/DDOG