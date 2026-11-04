Option Care: Q3 Earnings Snapshot

BANNOCKBURN, Ill. (AP) — BANNOCKBURN, Ill. (AP) — Option Care Health, Inc. (OPCH) on Wednesday reported third-quarter net income of $57.4 million.

The Bannockburn, Illinois-based company said it had profit of 38 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, came to 49 cents per share.

The results surpassed Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of five analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 48 cents per share.

The infusion and home care services company posted revenue of $1.49 billion in the period, also topping Street forecasts. Five analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $1.47 billion.

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on OPCH at https://www.zacks.com/ap/OPCH