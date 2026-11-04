Hut 8: Q3 Earnings Snapshot

MIAMI (AP) — MIAMI (AP) — Hut 8 Corp. (HUT) on Wednesday reported third-quarter earnings of $131.1 million.

On a per-share basis, the Miami-based company said it had profit of 98 cents. Losses, adjusted for non-recurring gains, came to $1.23 per share.

The results fell short of Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of five analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for a loss of $1.06 per share.

The crypto currency mining company posted revenue of $71.1 million in the period, which also fell short of Street forecasts. Six analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $75.9 million.

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on HUT at https://www.zacks.com/ap/HUT