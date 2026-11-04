Materion: Q3 Earnings Snapshot

MAYFIELD HEIGHTS, Ohio (AP) — MAYFIELD HEIGHTS, Ohio (AP) — Materion Corp. (MTRN) on Wednesday reported third-quarter profit of $38.3 million.

On a per-share basis, the Mayfield Heights, Ohio-based company said it had net income of $1.81. Earnings, adjusted for costs related to mergers and acquisitions and pretax expenses, were $1.93 per share.

The results exceeded Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of three analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $1.89 per share.

The supplier of engineered materials to technology companies posted revenue of $567.3 million in the period, which did not meet Street forecasts. Three analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $610.4 million.

Materion expects full-year earnings in the range of $7.10 to $7.40 per share.

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on MTRN at https://www.zacks.com/ap/MTRN