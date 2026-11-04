Camtek: Q3 Earnings Snapshot

MIGDAL HAEMEK, Israel (AP) — MIGDAL HAEMEK, Israel (AP) — Camtek Ltd. (CAMT) on Wednesday reported third-quarter earnings of $42.8 million.

The Migdal Haemek, Israel-based company said it had net income of 84 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for stock option expense and restructuring costs, were 99 cents per share.

The results exceeded Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of six analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 98 cents per share.

The maker of automatic optical inspection and process enhancement systems posted revenue of $161.3 million in the period, which also beat Street forecasts. Five analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $160.4 million.

For the current quarter ending in December, Camtek said it expects revenue in the range of $180 million.

The company expects full-year revenue of $595 million.

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on CAMT at https://www.zacks.com/ap/CAMT