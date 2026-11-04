Timken: Q3 Earnings Snapshot

NORTH CANTON, Ohio (AP) — NORTH CANTON, Ohio (AP) — Timken Co. (TKR) on Wednesday reported third-quarter earnings of $93.8 million.

On a per-share basis, the North Canton, Ohio-based company said it had profit of $1.34. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, were $1.65 per share.

The results topped Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of seven analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $1.47 per share.

The maker of bearings and power transmissions posted revenue of $1.21 billion in the period, matching Street forecasts.

Timken expects full-year earnings in the range of $6.35 to $6.50 per share.

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on TKR at https://www.zacks.com/ap/TKR