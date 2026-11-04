Brookfield Renewable: Q3 Earnings Snapshot

HAMILTON, Bermuda (AP) — HAMILTON, Bermuda (AP) — Brookfield Renewable Energy Partners LP (BEP) on Wednesday reported a loss of $360 million in its third quarter.

On a per-share basis, the Hamilton, Bermuda-based company said it had a loss of 52 cents.

The results fell short of Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of three analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for a loss of 51 cents per share.

The operator of hydroelectric and wind power generation facilities posted revenue of $1.78 billion in the period. Its adjusted revenue was $968 million, which also missed Street forecasts. Six analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $989.3 million.

Brookfield Renewable shares have risen 12% since the beginning of the year. The stock has dropped almost 4% in the last 12 months.

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on BEP at https://www.zacks.com/ap/BEP