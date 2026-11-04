Uber: Q3 Earnings Snapshot

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — Uber Technologies Inc. (UBER) on Wednesday reported third-quarter earnings of $512 million.

The San Francisco-based company said it had net income of 25 cents per share.

The results missed Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of seven analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 94 cents per share.

The ride-hailing company posted revenue of $14.77 billion in the period, surpassing Street forecasts. Nine analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $14.74 billion.

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on UBER at https://www.zacks.com/ap/UBER