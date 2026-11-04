Adient: Fiscal Q4 Earnings Snapshot

DUBLIN (AP) — DUBLIN (AP) — Adient PLC (ADNT) on Wednesday reported a fiscal fourth-quarter loss of $47 million, after reporting a profit in the same period a year earlier.

On a per-share basis, the Dublin-based company said it had a loss of 62 cents. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs, were 52 cents per share.

The results fell short of Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of five analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 63 cents per share.

The automotive seating and interiors supplier posted revenue of $3.73 billion in the period, exceeding Street forecasts. Four analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $3.59 billion.

Adient expects full-year revenue in the range of $14.8 billion to $15 billion.

Adient shares have fallen 12% since the beginning of the year. The stock has decreased 30% in the last 12 months.

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on ADNT at https://www.zacks.com/ap/ADNT