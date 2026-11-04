MarineMax: Fiscal Q4 Earnings Snapshot

OLDSMAR, Fla. (AP) — OLDSMAR, Fla. (AP) — MarineMax Inc. (HZO) on Wednesday reported a loss of $13 million in its fiscal fourth quarter.

On a per-share basis, the Oldsmar, Florida-based company said it had a loss of 59 cents. Losses, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, came to 8 cents per share.

The recreational boat dealer posted revenue of $520.1 million in the period.

For the year, the company reported a loss of $8.2 million, or 37 cents per share. Revenue was reported as $2.16 billion.

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on HZO at https://www.zacks.com/ap/HZO