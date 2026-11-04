Martin Marietta: Q3 Earnings Snapshot

RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) — RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) — Martin Marietta Materials Inc. (MLM) on Wednesday reported earnings of $256 million in its third quarter.

The Raleigh, North Carolina-based company said it had net income of $3.94 per share. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs, were $5.47 per share.

The seller of granite, limestone, sand and gravel posted revenue of $2.37 billion in the period, surpassing Street forecasts. Three analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $2.31 billion.

Martin Marietta expects full-year revenue in the range of $7.75 billion to $7.85 billion.

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on MLM at https://www.zacks.com/ap/MLM