Flutter: Q3 Earnings Snapshot

NEW YORK (AP) — NEW YORK (AP) — Flutter Entertainment PLC (FLUT) on Wednesday reported a loss of $862 million in its third quarter.

The New York-based company said it had a loss of $4.90 per share. Losses, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, were 18 cents per share.

The results fell short of Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of six analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 19 cents per share.

The online gambling company posted revenue of $3.87 billion in the period, also missing Street forecasts. Six analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $3.97 billion.

Flutter expects full-year revenue in the range of $17.34 billion to $17.89 billion.

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on FLUT at https://www.zacks.com/ap/FLUT