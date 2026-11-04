Vishay: Q3 Earnings Snapshot

CHESTERBROOK, Pa. (AP) — CHESTERBROOK, Pa. (AP) — Vishay Precision Group Inc. (VPG) on Wednesday reported earnings of $559,000 in its third quarter.

On a per-share basis, the Chesterbrook, Pennsylvania-based company said it had profit of 4 cents. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, came to 14 cents per share.

The precision sensors and systems producer posted revenue of $85.1 million in the period.

For the current quarter ending in December, Vishay said it expects revenue in the range of $84 million to $91 million.

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on VPG at https://www.zacks.com/ap/VPG