Avista: Q3 Earnings Snapshot

SPOKANE, Wash. (AP) — SPOKANE, Wash. (AP) — Avista Corp. (AVA) on Tuesday reported third-quarter earnings of $49 million.

On a per-share basis, the Spokane, Washington-based company said it had profit of 57 cents. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring gains, came to 38 cents per share.

The utility posted revenue of $421 million in the period.

Avista expects full-year earnings in the range of $2.52 to $2.72 per share.

Avista shares have fallen 1% since the beginning of the year. The stock has decreased slightly in the last 12 months.

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on AVA at https://www.zacks.com/ap/AVA