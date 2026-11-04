Vermilion: Q3 Earnings Snapshot

CALGARY, Alberta (AP) — CALGARY, Alberta (AP) — Vermilion Energy Inc. (VET) on Wednesday reported a loss of $24.8 million in its third quarter.

On a per-share basis, the Calgary, Alberta-based company said it had a loss of 16 cents.

The oil and natural gas explorer posted revenue of $424.4 million in the period.

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on VET at https://www.zacks.com/ap/VET