Townsquare: Q3 Earnings Snapshot

PURCHASE, N.Y. (AP) — PURCHASE, N.Y. (AP) — Townsquare Media Inc. (TSQ) on Wednesday reported a loss of $4.1 million in its third quarter.

The Purchase, New York-based company said it had a loss of 23 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, came to 12 cents per share.

The operator of radio stations in small and mid-sized markets posted revenue of $110.9 million in the period.

For the current quarter ending in December, Townsquare said it expects revenue in the range of $107 million to $109 million.

The company expects full-year revenue in the range of $430 million to $432 million.

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on TSQ at https://www.zacks.com/ap/TSQ