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Townsquare: Q3 Earnings Snapshot
By STATS Perform dba Automated Insights,2 days ago
PURCHASE, N.Y. (AP) — PURCHASE, N.Y. (AP) — Townsquare Media Inc. (TSQ) on Wednesday reported a loss of $4.1 million in its third quarter.
The Purchase, New York-based company said it had a loss of 23 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, came to 12 cents per share.
The operator of radio stations in small and mid-sized markets posted revenue of $110.9 million in the period.
For the current quarter ending in December, Townsquare said it expects revenue in the range of $107 million to $109 million.
The company expects full-year revenue in the range of $430 million to $432 million.
This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on TSQ at https://www.zacks.com/ap/TSQ