Avient: Q3 Earnings Snapshot

AVON LAKE, Ohio (AP) — AVON LAKE, Ohio (AP) — Avient Corp (AVNT) on Wednesday reported third-quarter profit of $42.7 million.

On a per-share basis, the Avon Lake, Ohio-based company said it had profit of 46 cents. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs, were 86 cents per share.

The results surpassed Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of four analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 81 cents per share.

The maker of resins used in plastic pipe and other products posted revenue of $891.2 million in the period, also beating Street forecasts. Four analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $855.9 million.

Avient expects full-year earnings in the range of $3.22 to $3.32 per share.

Avient shares have risen 38% since the beginning of the year. The stock has increased 35% in the last 12 months.

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on AVNT at https://www.zacks.com/ap/AVNT